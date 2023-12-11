Joe Flacco Almost Landed Different Job Before Browns Signing
Current Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco almost wound up in an entirely different line of work before signing with the team.
The Cleveland Browns' addition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has breathed new life into this team. Cleveland went from being on the brink of seeing its playoff aspirations go up in flames to solidifying itself as a postseason threat with Flacco's quick production under center.
However, it turns out the Browns got quite lucky to land Flacco, who was seriously pursuing a different line of work before his former rival came calling.
ESPN's Ryan Clark revealed on Monday morning's "Get Up" that Flacco tried out for a role on another show, "Inside the NFL." Clark joked "I'm glad we didn't take him" considering what he's doing now for Kevin Stefanski's squad.
It's no surprise to see Flacco considering a jump to the media side with his playing future looking uncertain earlier this year. We've seen a number of quarterbacks who've left the game recently, like Tony Romo and Matt Ryan, join broadcasts to lend their insight.
As a former Super Bowl MVP and long standing NFL starter, Flacco certainly has a unique perspective to offer a national audience.
That being said, it's clear Flacco has plenty left in the tank. He's racked up 565 passing yards and five touchdowns in his first two games with the Browns, showing just a little rust after being out of a job for several months.
With how Flacco is playing, he won't have to pursue the booth anytime soon. He already looks better than some of the other starters around the league, making QB-needy teams like the New York Jets feel like fools for not taking a chance on him.
Assuming the 38-year-old leads Cleveland to the playoffs, he'll surely have his choice of contract offers this offseason.
