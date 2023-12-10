Browns Make Huge Joe Flacco Announcement After Week 14 Win
The Cleveland Browns made a big announcement on their quarterback situation following their Week 14 win.
The Cleveland Browns managed to win with their fourth different starting quarterback this season on Sunday, as veteran Joe Flacco helped his team secure a hard-fought 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There was a ton of uncertainty around this position heading into the game, though, as head coach Kevin Stefanski played coy about his team's plan with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson clearing concussion protocols.
However, Flacco's incredible performance versus the Jags has appeared to cement his status as QB1 going forward.
Stefanski told reporters after the contest that Flacco is, in fact, the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Fans have been waiting for this vote of confidence, and now the HC's comments haved cleared up any confusion here.
By all accounts, Flacco has earned this title. He's immediately stepped in and helped elevate the offense, which had serious struggles moving the ball through the air before his arrival.
Despite being almost 39 years old, the former Super Bowl champion has proved he's got plenty left in the tank. He nearly led the Browns to a win in his first start, recording 254 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams, though a late interception ended his debut on a sour note.
He came back even stronger in Week 14, though. Flacco totaled 311 yards through the air along with three touchdowns as Cleveland's passing attack found holes in Jacksonville's coverage all afternoon long.
Flacco's surprising production this quickly into his tenure has this team primed to finish the year strong and make some noise in the playoffs.
In other Browns news: