3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Jerry Jeudy Trade
There could be some more changes to the Browns roster on the way
By Randy Gurzi
1. Greg Newsome II
While the first two players were wideouts who could be directly impacted by Jerry Jeudy's arrival, our final player could be indirectly affected by Jeudy.
Greg Newsome II was added in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has developed into a quality slot cornerback for the Browns. He's versatile enough to play on the boundary as well but has an issue when it comes to his long-term future in Cleveland — they're rather stacked in the secondary.
Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in 2018, remains the top Dawg and is playing on a five-year, $100.5 million contract. They also have Martin Emerson, a third-round pick from 2022 who developed into a physical force on the outside. There were times when Emerson outplayed Ward, which shows just how dominant he can be when he catches fire.
This puts Newsome in a tough spot. Entering his fourth season, the Browns have to decide by May 2 if they want to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. Doing so would guarantee him $13.77 million which is a lot to pay when there's already that much tied to the position. Throw in the fact that they just lost two late-round picks, and it all could be an incentive to move Newsome.
Rumors already started to surface that Cleveland was looking to trade a cornerback and this could be motivation to get that done sooner rather than later.