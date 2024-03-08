NFC Contender Linked to Potential Greg Newsome Trade
The offseason rumors are beginning to swirl. Who is interested in Greg Newsome?
Teams around the league are always looking to improve their roster and that's what the offseason is for. The Browns have three quality, starting-caliber cornerbacks on the team in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome.
That gives them the flexibility to shop one and potentially receive assets to improve the roster. A news report from the Washington Post said, "the Cleveland Browns made it clear they are open to dealing one of their top cornerbacks as they try to balance salaries after years of heavy spending.”
The name on the block that has surfaced is Newsome. He is rolling into the fourth year of his rookie deal and is eligible for a contract extension after this season. With the Browns shelling out massive contracts over the past few years, they may not be able to extend Newsome.
The Detroit Lions have reportedly contacted Cleveland and expressed their interest in trading for the 23-year-old CB.
Browns Rumors: The Detroit Lions Are Interested in Greg Newsome
With the Browns having Ward and Emerson playing on the outside, they bumped Newsome into the slot. He played better when he was lined up on the outside and could be better suited in a new destination.
After the Browns' loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, Newsome made some comments that rubbed fans the wrong way. He said, "I don't think I played too bad. Could have played better. Obviously, there's always something to fix, but I don't think I played bad." That is not the best thing to say when your team has allowed 356 total yards and lost 45-14.
In three seasons, the Northwestern product recorded 128 total tackles, 29 pass deflections, and two interceptions. If the Browns don't plan on extending Newsome, it makes sense for them to move on from the young DB and get other assets to improve the team.
