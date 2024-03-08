Browns Free Up $10 Million With Key Contract Restructure
The Cleveland Browns create much-needed cap space ahead of free agency.
NFL free agency is right around the corner and teams are preparing themselves. Around the league, players are being cut and contracts are being restructured to create additional cap room as the legal tampering period begins on Mar. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.
The Cleveland Browns were in some serious trouble with their salary cap but they have made some moves to create some wiggle room.
On Mar. 8, the Browns restructured the contract of left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., freeing up 10.44 million in cap space. Cleveland converted $13.05 million of his $14.175 million fifth-year option tender into a bonus. They also tacked on a void year to spread out the bonus.
The 2020 first-round pick had arthroscopic surgery in December to repair a torn MCL in his right knee.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Frees Up Cap Space
This wasn't the only move that the Browns did to make more cap space. On Feb. 28, Cleveland restructured the contract of Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. In 2024, his cap number was $23.4 million but after the restructure it's now around $12.1 million. That move cleared up $11 million in salary cap space.
Cleveland now has about $13 million in cap space rolling into free agency. This gives the Browns some room to sign some quality players but can't break the bank the way they have in the past.
