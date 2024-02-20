3 Browns Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts Following 2023 Season
With the 2023 NFL season in the books, it's time to come to grips that these three Cleveland Browns draft picks are officially busts.
2. DL Jordan Elliott — 2020 Round 3, Pick 88
Jordan Elliott is another member of the 2020 draft class that just hasn't panned out as expected.
Elliott struggled to find playing time in his first two seasons, being held to just four starts across 32 appearances during that stretch. Fans were hoping to see him take a step forward when he became a full-time starter in 2022, but that wasn't the case as he recorded just 17 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a pair of broken-up passes in his third year.
Unfortunately, Elliott couldn't find a way to build off that showing in the latest season. In fact, his numbers were actually worse, tallying 14 solo tackles and one defended pass with 2.5 sacks. It certainly didn't help that the coaching staff lost faith in him, highlighted by his going from 703 defensive snaps in 2022 to just 444 in 2023 — the fewest since his rookie year.
Elliott is relied upon to be a run-stopper, but he couldn't even do that right. He missed a career-worst 8.7% of his tackling attempts and finished with a 45.2 run-defense grade on PFF, ranking 105th out of 137 qualified interior defenders.
Defensive linemen sometimes take longer to develop, but there's nothing to suggest that Elliott should be an everyday starter going forward. Fortunately, he's a free agent this spring and it's safe to say that not many fans would be disappointed if he isn't brought back.