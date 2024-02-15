3 Browns Starters Fans Want Replaced This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns made some big steps forward during the 2023 NFL season. However, if winning a Super Bowl is next year's goal, these three Browns starters must be replaced this offseason.
2. DL Jordan Elliott
Jordan Elliott is another player who consistently leaves Browns fans wanting more. The 26-year-old was drafted 88th overall by the franchise in 2020 but hasn't come close to reaching expectations.
Elliott started in 14 of his 17 appearances in 2023, finishing with 14 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one defended pass while playing 444 defensive snaps — his fewest since his rookie year. His tackling wasn't as accurate as it was in past years, too, missing a career-worst 8.7% of his attempts.
Pro Football Focus' grading system further illustrates the Missouri City, TX native's struggles. Elliott struggled to stop opposing ground games last season, carrying a run grade of 45.2 (105th out of 137 eligible interior defenders). His 47.3 overall defense grade also ranks 19th-worst at his position.
Elliott still has time to become a trusted starter, just not if the Browns want to win Super Bowl 59. They need someone who can consistently stop the run while being a more accurate tackler. Whether they find that individual through free agency or the draft is up to them, but it's clear that Elliott isn't the answer at the moment.
Considering how he's also a free agent this offseason, Elliott might not even be around to see his replacement.