5 Browns Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
With the NFL free agency period less than two months away, Browns fans won't be too sad to see these five players leaving Cleveland.
4. Jordan Elliott, DL
Jordan Elliott's development has frustrated a portion of the Browns fanbase ever since he was drafted 88th overall in 2020. The 26-year-old just hasn't lived up to the expectations that come with being a former Day 3 selection and former first-team All-SEC defender.
While the 2023 campaign was a slight improvement for Elliott, his numbers didn't exactly pop out. His 2.5 sacks in 17 games were a new career best, but he still finished with 15 fewer tackles than last season while missing 8.7% of his attempts. He also played 259 fewer defensive snaps than he did in 2022 despite playing the same number of games.
Pro Football Focus gave Elliott a 47.3 defensive grade for his efforts (or lack thereof), making him the No. 112-ranked interior defender out of 130 eligible players. Grades don't always tell a story perfectly, but the fact that 85.4% of interior defenders are viewed as being better than Elliott shows how below-average he was.
After four uninspiring seasons, it's time to send Elliott packing. The Browns' defensive line will be just fine without him and hitting free agency gives him a chance at a fresh start elsewhere. Just don't expect Cleveland fans to shed a cheer on his way out.