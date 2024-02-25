3 Browns Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
The Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they have several picks in between Rounds 2-7 to find impact players on both sides of the ball.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have a few notable spots they must fill on their roster ahead of the start of the 2024 season. The Browns aren’t projected to have a lot of cap space as they are at least $7 million over, according to OverTheCap.com. Therefore, Cleveland must use their draft capital wisely to add impact players to their roster.
The Browns don’t have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but have seven picks between the second and seventh rounds. Cleveland and the rest of the NFL will get an up-close look at many prospects this week at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Below, we’ll discuss three draft targets that Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski should have their eyes on this week in Indianapolis.
1. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
With Ken Dorsey taking over as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland this upcoming season, the team must address the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Browns received excellent production from No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper, who played like the guy we saw in Dallas for multiple years. Even though the Browns had multiple starting quarterbacks under center this past season, Cooper produced 72 receptions (128 targets) for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
However, after Cooper, the rest of Cleveland’s receiver room combined to score five touchdowns (Elijah Moore – 2, Cedric Tillman – 3). The Browns cannot afford to have similar production from this group next season, leading to the idea of the team potentially drafting Texas Longhorns standout Xavier Worthy coming into play.
Worthy had an outstanding three-year career at Texas, producing 2,755 yards receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. This past season with the Longhorns, the 6-foot-1 wideout produced 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see Worthy’s height and weight at the combine, as some places have him listed as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds.
However, size is not a skill, as Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt says, and if Worthy showcases blazing speed, a team will take the chance on him on Day 2. Worthy can make guys miss in the open field, be used on bubble screens/RPO, and stretch the field.
Worthy will be a good complement alongside Cooper in the receiver room and an upgrade over Moore, who has been disappointing to start his NFL career.