3 Players the Browns Must Target With the No. 54 Pick
Due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns' first pick at the 2024 NFL Draft is the No. 54 selection. Here are three players that they should target with that second-rounder in April.
The 2024 NFL Draft is in less than two months, leaving Cleveland Browns fans wondering what the franchise has in store this year. The Browns currently have seven selections to make this April, however, they're without a first-round pick after trading it to the Houston Texans as a part of the Deshaun Watson blockbuster trade in 2022.
With that in mind, Cleveland's top selection this year is the No. 54 pick. While they likely won't be able to nab a Day 1-level talent with that selection, the Browns should still be able to draft a player who can help them with next season's ultimate goal: winning Super Bowl 59.
Here's a look at three players that the Browns must target with the 54th overall selection at the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
There's no sugar-coating it: the Browns' passing game was atrocious throughout the 2023 campaign. Amari Cooper was the team's only consistent wide receiver throughout the season, finishing with 1,250 receiving yards while no one else in the WR room had more than 225 outside of Elijah Moore (640).
While some of those struggles can be chalked up to Watson's season-ending injury combined with disastrous play from P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it's clear that Cleveland needs another legitimate wideout. That's where Xavier Legette comes into play.
Legette (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) was lights out in his final year at South Carolina. After only recording 42 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns in the three previous seasons, the Gamecocks playmaker posted a 71-1,255-7 stat line in 2023, smashing his previous personal bests. His efforts earned him second-team All-SEC honors for the first time in his career.
At the end of the day, Legette is the perfect target for the Browns. His tremendous catch radius and route-running skills would make him a fan favorite in no time. He's also a great run blocker when he tries, which would be an asset for a run-heavy team like Cleveland.
He also has plenty of experience as a kick returner, highlighting his versatility and ability to do whatever is asked of him.
If he's available at No. 54, the Browns can't hesitate to draft him.