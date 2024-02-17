3 Offseason Needs the Browns Can't Ignore in 2024
If winning the Super Bowl in 2025 is the main priority, the Cleveland Browns can't afford to ignore these three offseason needs in the coming months.
The Cleveland Browns have some work to do this offseason following a successful 2023 NFL campaign. While going 11-6 and making it to the Wild Card Round was nice, the Browns are far from a finished product, and certain areas must be addressed this offseason if winning the Super Bowl is the main goal next season.
Fortunately, general manager Andrew Berry will have a lot of time to address the Browns' needs this offseason. Between free agency, the 2024 NFL Draft, and the trade market, there's no excuse for Cleveland not to be better and stronger come September.
Here are three offseason needs that the Browns can't afford to ignore.
Browns Offseason Need #1: A Legitimate No. 2 WR
The Browns had one of the better offenses during the regular season, averaging 23.3 points per game (T-10th). While that is an impressive production, the attack could've been more lethal if Cleveland had another legitimate wide receiver beyond Amari Cooper.
Cooper was, by far, the Browns' best WR in 2023, leading the position in receptions (72), receiving yards (1,250), and receiving TDs (5). Elijah Moore — who was acquired via trade from the New York Jets last offseason — was supposed to be the WR2 but was inconsistent at best. He finished the year with a 59-640-2 stat line, registering more than 50 receiving yards in only four of his 18 appearances.
Aside from Cooper and Moore, there wasn't a single Browns wideout who recorded 300 yards in 2023. Cedric Tillman and David Bell showed flashes of potential here and there, but not enough to envision either pass-catcher in a No. 2 WR role next season.
The Browns currently hold a pair of Day 2 draft picks, so it wouldn't be surprising if either was used on a wide receiver. This year's free-agent wideout list is quite deep, meaning Cleveland could potentially land a solid veteran or two on cheap deals.
If the Browns want opponents to respect their passing game more than they did last season, upgrading the WR room with a legitimate second option is a must.