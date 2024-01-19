Joe Flacco Breaks Silence Following Browns' Playoff Loss
After the Cleveland Browns were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, veteran QB Joe Flacco has finally broken his silence and shed some light on his playing future.
Ever since the Cleveland Browns were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, fans are wondering what's next for Joe Flacco. Even though the veteran signal-caller led the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2020, Deshaun Watson is supposed to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024 campaign, leaving Flacco's future up in the air.
While an official outcome isn't known yet, Flacco did shed some light on his playing future in an interview on Friday's episode of "Pardon My Take."
Browns News: Joe Flacco Open to Returning
Browns fans will love knowing that Flacco thoroughly enjoyed his time with the franchise, even if it lasted less than two months. He described the experience as "unbelievable," adding that he's "definitely hoping to be back in Cleveland" for the 2024 NFL season.
Having said that, Flacco, who just turned 39 on Jan. 16 and is a free agent this offseason, plans on taking his time before making a concrete decision.
"I don't want to rush to any decisions. I didn't know what the market for QBs was going to look like last spring, I don't know what going to look like this spring. So I don't know if I'm going to have options or if I'll have zero options. "- Joe Flacco
But even if he's unsure of where he'll play next season or what the market will look like, the former Super Bowl MVP made one thing clear: he loves Cleveland. From the stadium to the fans around the city, Flacco doesn't think that the Browns get enough respect when it comes to being a playing destination.
The former Pittsburgh and Delaware product went unsigned through the first three months of the regular season before joining the Cleveland Browns after it was clear that backup QBs P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson couldn't lead the team to the playoffs following Watson's season-ending injury.
"You don't ever hear too many 'Oh man, Cleveland is an awesome organization'... but I can't say enough good things about how that organization is being run right now and the atmosphere in the building."- Joe Flacco
It didn't take long for Browns fans to fall in love with Flacco as he led Cleveland to a 4-1 record in the regular season while averaging a career-high 323.2 passing yards per game, which played a role in the franchise's first playoff berth since 2020. Even though the Browns couldn't get the job done in the playoffs, the Voorhees, NJ native's heroic efforts earned him a special play in Cleveland fans' hearts for years to come.
Time will tell if Flacco will continue his NFL career in the Forest City or not. Although I can't speak for every Browns fan, I can say that a good chunk of the fanbase wouldn't mind having Flacco as Watson's backup next season.
After all, between Walker and DTR, we know just how much worse it can get.
