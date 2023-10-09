3 Browns on the Hot Seat Coming Out of Bye Week
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
No one can blame Dorian Thompson-Robinson for having a poor first start. He was on incredibly short notice, especially since it seems like everyone around the team expected Deshaun Watson to suit up.
That being said, DTR's disastrous day does call into question if he's really backup-ready right now.
Thompson-Robinson failed to make any impactful throws in his starting debut. He clearly struggled to push the ball down the field on the few plays he did air it out, which essentially handicapped the offense and made things even easier for the opposing defense. The rookie's staggeringly bad 3.4 yards per attempt in Week 4 just showcases how much of a non-factor he was.
Aside from pure production, Thompson-Robinson's decision-making was a serious weak point as well. He lost a whopping 48 yards on the four sacks he took, threw three interceptions and was at fault for a fumble. The UCLA product also earned an inexplicable penalty and loss of downs for a failed pitch attempt in the first quarter.
Simply put, DTR didn't look NFL-ready against Baltimore. And that's understandable after he was a fifth-round draft pick this past April.
However, it's now on Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry to address their QB depth. A veteran who can provide a steadier hand is a necessity for this team, especially if Watson's shoulder injury proves to be a bigger nuisance than expected.