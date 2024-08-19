3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
By Randy Gurzi
We're two games down in the preseason, meaning there's just one more exhibition contest left until meaningful games are back. The Cleveland Browns will finish off the preseason with a road trip, heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the finale.
After that, they're going to have to trim their roster to 53 players which won't be easy.
The Browns have a lot of talent which means there will be some talented players let go. Instead of making those cuts and getting nothing in return, they could see if another team is willing to make a trade. If so, these three names could be worth keeping an eye on.
3. Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End
Saturday was another strong showing for Isaiah Thomas. A seventh-round pick in 2022, Thomas had nine tackles and one sack as a rookie. He was relegated to the practice squad in his second season following the addition of Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Isaiah McGuire.
This year, he's reminded us all why there was some excitement when he was selected out of Oklahoma. Against Green Bay, Thomas had a tackle for a loss and then picked up a sack against Minnesota this weekend.
As well as he's played, it's hard to see a path to the 53-man roster for Thomas. All the aforementioned players are back in 2023 and that's without mentioning Alex Wright who had five sacks last year or the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.
Thomas has the skill set to be a rotational pass-rusher in the NFL. He's proven himself once again in the preseason and if waived, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team put in a claim. That's why it would make sense to see if there's any interest. Even adding a late-round pick is better than losing Thomas for nothing.