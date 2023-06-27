Is Myles Garrett the best defensive end in the entire NFL?
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns apparently have the best defensive end in the NFL
The Cleveland Browns can arguably say they have three of, if not the best the three best players at defensive end, running back, and offensive guard. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that doesn’t think that Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, and Joel Bitonio aren’t the best players at DE, RB, and OG. That’s not just an opinion we share, but one that PFF shares as well.
PFF has been going through position by position on their site, naming the best X-amount of players at each position and when it comes to the defensive ends, they speak highly of Garret, calling him the best defensive end in the league.
Technically they call him an “Edge” but it’s such a dumb term. So what is it about Garrett that makes PFF pick him? Well, here’s what PFF had to say about the Cleveland Browns’ best defensive player
"Myles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsThis group is the best of the best — and in all honesty — why we used a tiered system for the edge rankings. All six of these players are potential game-wreckers against opposing offenses, but Garrett takes the top spot due to his consistent elite play. This past season was Garrett’s fifth straight season where he earned an 89.5-plus overall grade with double-digit sacks, keeping his pass rush win percentage above 22% in three of them."
Who are the other five in this six-man category? The Bosa Brothers, Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Nick of the San Francisco 49ers. There’s also Micha Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Maxx Crosboy of the Las Vegas Raiders, and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers
So is Myles Garrett the best defensive end in the NFL?
Myles Garrett is great but he is not the best defensive end in the NFL
While I personally think Garrett is one of the better defensive ends in the league, I don’t think he is the best. While he’s not very liked around the social media world, I have to give my pick to Nick Bosa, and for one very clear reason; Garrett isn’t very good against the run.
This is why I hate the term “EDGE” or “edge rusher”, as it only puts the focus on doing one thing; pass rushing. That’s all some people look at; did he get sacks? The sack is the new home run, an overrated stat that doesn’t impact the game nearly as much as people want it to.
You still have to play a complete game and while Garrett won’t get run off the field on third-and-short, usually, Nick Bosa is far better at stopping the run than Garrett. I would say that Garrett is the better pass rusher, but not by much, while Boas is a far better run-stopper.
That said, we’re splitting hairs here, and Garrett is certainly a future Hall of Famer in the making, even if he’s just mid against the run.
- Published on 06/28/2023 at 01:32 AM
- Last updated at 06/28/2023 at 01:32 AM