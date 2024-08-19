3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
By Randy Gurzi
2. Tyler Huntley, Quarterback
After a stellar career at Utah, Tyler Huntley went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens and spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad. By his second season, he improved to the point that he was the No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.
He started four games, going 1-3 with three touchdowns and four picks. He followed that up with four more starts in 2022, going 2-2 and making the Pro Bowl in the process. Admittedly, that might have been a popularity selection since his numbers still weren't solid - let alone Pro Bowl-worthy. Even so, he finished with 1,957 yards passing with eight touchdowns and seven picks in four seasons and was a well-respected backup. Huntley added another 509 yards and three touchdowns on the ground but wasn't retained this year when he hit free agency.
Huntley didn't draw much attention in the offseason and signed with the Browns as the fourth quarterback. When he first arrived, there were whispers the front office was concerned about Deshaun Watson's shoulder.
In reality, this was just a case of a well-known quarterback being available and Cleveland pounced. Considering how many signal-callers they went through in 2023, it makes sense to be covered. Having said that, they might not be able to keep him on the practice squad if any other team needs depth. That's why it would be wise to see what offers might be out there, and rumors already suggest the Minnesota Vikings could be interested.