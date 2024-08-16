Deshaun Watson Reveals Plan For Rest of Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are a team to watch this season. They have one of the most talented squads in the NFL but they need their players to stay healthy and be on the field.
One of those guys is quarterback Deshaun Watson. Last year, Watson had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after fracturing his glenoid bone. Since being acquired by the Browns in 2022, he's only played in 12 games for Cleveland.
That isn't ideal after Watson received a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. Everyone wants to see him on the field healthy and he's on that same kind of thinking.
The Clemson product isn't worried about the preseason and is focused on Week 1.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Is Focused on Week 1
Watson hasn't played in the preseason but he doesn't care to get hit either. He just wants to make it to Week 1 100%.
After Thursday's practice with the Minnesota Vikings, he said, "I’m not trying to take a hit, so that’s not even on my mind. I’m trying to just come out clean each and every game. So that ain’t on my mind to take a hit, for sure.”
He added that he's been cleared for contact but feels he has nothing to prove.
"No, just keep stacking the days and keep trying to make each and every throw like before, and it’s only going to continue to get better," Watson said.
Watson's lack of preseason reps has been a topic of discussion among fans. After coming off a major injury, getting reps in the preseason isn't a bad idea at all. Especially since the Browns open the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Getting reps in practice is ultra important but nothing compares to real game reps. Getting hit in preseason after an injury helps players get those jitters out but it looks like Watson doesn't care about that.
He's laser-focused on being ready for Week 1. We'll just have to wait and see if he's actually healthy and ready to play football at a high level. Thankfully, that time will be here in three weeks when the Browns host the Cowboys on Sept. 8.
