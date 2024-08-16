Browns Star's Latest Injury Raises Concerns About His NFL Future
The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for the 2024 season. They made the postseason last year even though they were hammered by injuries.
They entered training camp with a clear plan to improve and hone in on their skills but as we know injuries are a part of the game.
The Browns had joint practices taking place this week with the Minnesota Vikings. That has become a common trend around the league but cornerback Denzel Ward wasn't able to participate. He suffered a head injury during Monday's practice that sidelined him.
Since then it's been revealed that Ward is in concussion protocol, which isn't the news you want to hear with the regular season three weeks away.
Browns News: Denzel Ward in Concussion Protocol
When speaking to reporters on Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Ward is still in concussion protocol and didn't practice.
The former Ohio State standout has a history of concussions going back to his time in Columbus. If he is diagnosed with a concussion, this would be his fifth.
Concussions aren't like other injuries. They can linger around for a while or they can quickly go away but his history with them makes this a bit scary.
We've seen guys like Luke Kuechly, Ali Marpet, and Jordan Reed retire in recent history after suffering multiple concussions.
We aren't jumping the gun and saying that Ward is going to retire but this is certainly something to keep an eye on.
Ward is Cleveland's No.1 CB but his health always comes first. Hopefully, this will be his last hiccup with concussions but football is a physical game so you never know.
All we can hope for is a clean bill of health for the 27-year-old star defender.
