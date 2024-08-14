Browns Star Defender Suffers Head Injury in Monday's Practice
The Cleveland Browns are looking to take a step forward during the 2024 season but the work starts now. Training camp has been underway for a few weeks and things are starting to turn up a notch.
Injuries are a part of the game and the Browns had a star defender get injured on Monday.
Browns News: Denzel Ward Is in Concussion Protocol
According to Mary Kay Cabot, cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol after taking down Elijah Moore during Monday's practice.
Kay Cabot added that Ward was not participating in Wednesday's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings.
Although it's still the summertime, this is a bit worrying. Ward has suffered three concussions already in his NFL career. Those aren't anything to play with and will make the Browns proceed with caution.
The next couple of days will be critical for both Ward and the Browns. Cleveland will likely slow-play Ward for the next three weeks before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Ohio State product is now heading into the second season of a five-year, $100 million extension.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been a stellar defender in Cleveland since joining the Dawg Pound in 2018.
Over his last six seasons in Cleveland, Ward has logged 273 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 76 pass deflections, and 15 interceptions.
If the Browns are going to be serious Super Bowl contenders this fall, they will need their No. 1 corner on the field, ready to roll. Even though he hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion yet, this isn't the best news based on his history.
More Browns news and rumors: