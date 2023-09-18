3 Browns Who Must Step Up in Week 2 if Amari Cooper is Sidelined
If Amari Coopers is out in Week 2, the Browns are counting on these players to step up.
3. Deshaun Watson
Regardless of which wide receivers are suiting up this week, the passing game begins and ends with Deshaun Watson.
Even though the Browns picked up the win last week, it was far from Watson's best game. Yes, he rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown, but he also only completed 16-of-29 passes (55.2%) for 154 passing yards and 1 touchdown with an interception.
Watson's lackluster play last season could be chalked up to his missing the first 11 games due to a suspension. This time, however, there's no excuse considering how he had a full training camp and preseason to get used to Kevin Stefanski's system.
If we're going to beat the Steelers, Watson must turn back the clock and prove that he can still be one of the NFL's top gunslingers. It was only three years ago that he averaged 301.4 passing yards per game in his first season without DeAndre Hopkins on the Houston Texans.
There's no reason why he can't at least show flashes of that magic with Cleveland's current pass-catching group. Moore and DPJ are both solid weapons, as are names like David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, and, of course, Nick Chubb.
If Watson can't step up and find success with the above group this week, I won't feel that great about his outlook even when Cooper eventually returns.
Think the Browns will be able to win without Cooper tonight? Make sure to bet on it at Bet365. Their latest new-user sign-up promotion offers $365 in bonus bets guaranteed after placing a first wager of just $1. That's an incredible bonus, and it doesn't even matter if your wager cashes to receive the credits! Act fast before this offer disappears!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER