3 Browns on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
Boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns will have to make some tough decisions when it comes time to cut their roster to 53 players. In the past, they were often the team with the No. 1 waiver claim and filled out their roster with players who missed the cut elsewhere. Now, they will be one of the teams releasing players who can still contribute.
That's why it makes sense for them to try and see if they can swap any player on the bubble for future draft picks — rather than release them and get nothing in return. With that being the case, here are three players who might be on the trade block.
3. Jerome Ford, Running Back
In place of an injured Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford had 1,132 yards from scrimmage in his second season with nine total touchdowns. He was decent as a rusher with an average of 4.0 yards per attempt, although he was aided by several breakaway runs. As a receiver out of the backfield, he was dangerous with 319 yards and five touchdowns.
Looking ahead to 2024, Ford finds himself with more competition around him. The Browns signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency and are hopeful Chubb will return earlier than expected. That could make Ford expendable — especially if they're comfortable with Pierre Strong, Jr. as the third back until Chubb returns.
Trading him might not result in a huge bounty but even landing a day three pick for someone who was a fifth-round selection isn't a bad trade off.