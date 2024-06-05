Nick Chubb Responds to Debate on 'Dirty Hit' That Caused His Injury
The Cleveland Browns had a tough year in 2023. They were consistently hit with the injury bug and had nine players placed on IR.
Kevin Stefanski had a tough road to navigate but he found a way to get his group to produce on a weekly basis. Despite having key starters like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, and Jedrick Willis Jr. done for the year, the Browns somehow went 11-6.
The Browns showed plenty of grit and resilience last year and expect big things in 2024 with all those aforementioned players set to return.
Chubb spoke with the media today and discussed a plethora of topics. One of those was the hit that ended his 2023 season and Chubb gave his honest answer.
Browns News: Nick Chubb Doesn't Think Hit That Ended His 2023 Year Was Dirty
Chubb was asked about the grueling hit in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers that cost him the 2023 campaign. He responded honestly, saying he didn't think it was foul play.
""I don't think it was a dirty hit at all. I don't blame him""- Nick Chubb
The Browns traveled to play their division-rival Steelers in Week 2 and Chubb had a carry near the redzone. He was wrapped up on his upper body by linebacker Cole Holcomb and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went low and hit Chubb in the knee.
That hit caused Chubb to tear his MCL and meniscus while also needing surgery on his ACL.
This was a tough pill to swallow for the 28-year-old. He tore for MCL, LCL, and PCL in college at the University Of Georgia in 2015. It was certainly a grueling process for Chubb but he said his teammates did a great job uplifting him.
He stated, "The team did a great job being there for me. I was down mentally for a while."
Chubb looks to continue his positive rehab and help make an impact on the field for the Browns in 2024.
