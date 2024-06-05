Browns Quickly Fill New Roster Spot With Recently Drafted Defender
The Cleveland Browns had a good year in 2023 despite being slammed with the injury bug, notching an 11-6 record and making the postseason. Even though they were sent home in the Wild Card round, they still gained valuable experience and look to build on that in 2024.
Cleveland is currently in the third phase of OTAs, which runs from June 3-6. Mandatory minicamps for the Browns will be held from June 10-13.
Before players are required to show up to the facility, Cleveland decided to add another body to the secondary.
Browns News: Safety Brady Breeze Signs With Cleveland
Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland signed safety Brady Breeze. He was invited to rookie minicamps that took place on May 10-12 and Breeze impressed the coaching staff.
To create space for him on the roster, the Browns released kicker Lucas Havrisik. Breeze was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He played five games for the Titans before being waived and picked up Detroit Lions. Breeze suited up in six outings for the Lions before being waived at final cuts last year.
The Oregon product is known for playing with good instincts and getting downhill to make tackles in open space.
Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill are going to be the starting safeties in 2024 but Breeze has an opportunity to compete for a backup role. His competition will be the likes of D'Anthony Bell, Chris Edmonds, and Ronnie Hickman.
Minicamp and training camp are great opportunities to carve out a role and continue to impress the coaching staff.
