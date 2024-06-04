Browns Letting Young Specialist Go Right Before Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
With voluntary offseason workouts over and mandatory minicamps kicking off, teams around the NFL are putting the final touches on their training camp rosters. This includes the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns, who were entering the mandatory minicamp with three kickers on their roster, finally made the decision to move on from one. Lucas Havrisik, who was on his second stint with the Browns, was waived on Tuesday, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
Browns News: Cleveland Releases K Lucas Havrisik
Havrisik began his NFL journey with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after going undrafted in 2022 out of Arizona. In August 2023, he joined the Cleveland Browns practice squad before being signed by the Los Angeles Rams. There, he made his NFL debut, played in nine games, and made 15 out of his 20 field goals, as well as 19 out of his 22 extra point attempts. He was later waived in January 2024.
The 24-year-old then joined the Browns again on a reserve/future contract. He was waived on May 14 before he was re-signed on May 20. Only two weeks later, he was waived for a second time in a span of a few weeks.
This means that the Browns will now have Dustin Hopkins and Cade York as their kickers for training camp. It is obviously still Hopkins' job to lose after the veteran converted 33 of 36 field goals last season.
Havrisik was also doing some punting for the Browns this spring. Corey Bojorquez is currently the only punter on the training camp roster and should have no trouble retaining his starting job for next season.