Browns-Hunter Renfrow Rumors Get Major Update
Despite going 11-6 last season, the Cleveland Browns entered the NFL offseason with plenty to work on.
One area that needed help was the wide receiver room after the Browns' pass-catchers left much to be desired in 2023 outside of Amai Cooper. General manager Andrew Berry has since added veterans like Jerry Jeudy and rookies like Jamari Thrash into the fold, hoping for better results this fall.
But even if improvements have been made, there's always room to get better. There are still several noteworthy free-agent WRs that the Browns could target including Hunter Renrow, who quarterback Deshaun Watson played with back in college.
While Renfrow has been linked to Cleveland at various points this spring, the latest report indicates that he might not be making his way to town after all.
Browns Rumors: Hunter Renrow Not Being Targeted
The OBR's Brad Stainbrook reports that the Browns have "not had any contact with Renfrow." Stainbrook adds that things could change between now and training camp, however, there's no reason to believe that the 28-year-old playmaker is on his way to Cleveland in the near future.
This latest report comes about a week after Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns would "consider" signing the former Clemson pass-catcher if Watson requested it to the team.
Browns fans theorized about Renfrow potentially joining the franchise as he looks to turn his NFL career around. The former 2019 third-rounder hasn't looked the same since setting career highs in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,038), and touchdowns (9) in 2021, recording just 51 catches for 585 yards and two TDs across 27 games in the last two seasons.
The hope was that after playing five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Renfrow with his college QB would be enough to rejuvenate him. After all, the Myrtle Beach, SC native posted a 77-987-11 stat line in two seasons with Watson as his quarterback at Clemson, which also included a 2016 National Championship victory.
For now, Renfrow will look to continue his NFL career elsewhere while the Browns still have time to add WR help ahead of training camp. For now, the trio of Cooper, Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are expected to lead the charge as the coaching staff hopes the likes of David Bell and Cedric Tillman can take their game to the next level.
Nevertheless, perhaps the Browns should seriously consider signing Renfrow if it'll have a positive impact on their division odds. Cleveland could use all the help it can get considering that its +500 odds to win the AFC North next season only rank third on FanDuel Sportsbook.
