3 Browns on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Tyler Huntley, Quarterback
It was a bit of a surprise when the Browns signed Tyler Huntley this offseason after already bringing Jameis Winston on board as the backup to Deshaun Watson. Huntley is a well-known quarterback who was a Pro Bowler in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens (although he didn't deserve to make it if we're being honest). Just two years after his strong season with a divisional rival, he suddenly found himself as the fourth quarterback in Cleveland.
There were questions raised about the health of Watson when Huntley was added. Watson had shoulder surgery after missing 12 games in 2023 but he's been looking just fine in camp. In the end, it appears Huntley is going to be a camp arm unless second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to have issues with the hip injury that ended his rookie campaign.
Cleveland typically carries four quarterbacks through camp and the preseason, which could be the case once again. They would probably have no issues even keeping Huntley around on the practice squad, assuming he wasn't picked up elsewhere should he be released.
Of course, quarterbacks with starting experience are always in demand — especially if an injury is suffered.
Should an injury happen, or even if some team is unhappy with the performance of their backup quarterback, Huntley could suddenly be in demand. If so, the Browns would be thrilled to add some draft capital in exchange for a player they signed late in free agency and never really had plans to keep.