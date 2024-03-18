Reason Why Browns Signed Fourth QB Revealed
The Cleveland Browns surprisingly signed two quarterbacks in free agency. The reason should be concerning to Browns fans.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are having a busy free agency, especially in terms of adding more offensive depth. The quarterback position has been one area that the Browns have been particularly focused on, signing veteran Jameis Winston early on in free agency to replace Joe Flacco.
After their 2023 season was nearly tanked by a lack of QB depth when Deshaun Watson went down, the Browns are determined to not make the same mistake again. With that goal in mind, they just added a fourth quarterback into the mix, signing Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens.
Having solid quarterback depth is great but it also raises questions about the trust the organization has in Watson and his ability to stay healthy.
Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot just confirmed these concerns in her latest reporting.
Browns News: Cleveland Will Not Rush Deshaun Watson's Return
Watson was expected to be fully healthy to start training camp after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone on his shoulder on November 21. The latest reporting suggests that he may in fact be on a snap count to begin the season.
That is why Cleveland is entering the season with Winston, Huntley, and second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the quarterback room. It remains to be seen whether all three of these backups start the season on the team or ever see a snap outside the training camp but the Browns are at least in safe hands this time around if Watson isn't ready to go.
