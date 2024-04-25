3 Browns on the Trade Block on Draft Day
The NFL Draft is always full of surprises but who could be headed out of Cleveland on draft day?
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Teams around the NFL are going to be on the clock for the first 32 selections this evening. The Browns won't have too much action due to them not having a first round pick.
The Browns have five total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft with the first pick coming on Day 2 at No. 54 overall. Even though they won't be on the clock, the Browns may still be active on the trade market.
Below we'll discuss three players who could be traded on draft day.
1. Elijah Moore, WR
In 2023, the Browns acquired a third-round pick and Elijah Moore in exchange for a second-round pick in last year's draft.
The Browns thought they were getting a young difference-maker at the WR spot but that never took off. Moore wasn't anything special with the Browns in 2023. Yes, Deshaun Watson wasn't there for the majority of the season with an injury.
Regardless, Moore didn't pop off the screen and seemed to consistently make an impact. Last season, Moore finished with 59 receptions (104 targets) for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Those are solid numbers for a WR3 but not a WR2, which was Moore's role last year.
I think you can tell what the Browns management thinks of Moore with their offseason acquisition. The Browns traded for WR Jerry Jeudy and also gave him a three-year, $52.5 million extension to become the No. 2 behind Amari Cooper.
Moore is also heading into the final year of his rookie deal and could be looking to cash in next offseason. With a WR corp that includes Cooper, Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and possibly a Day 2 selection, there might not be enough room for Moore in 2024.