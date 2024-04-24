Where the Browns' WR Depth Chart Stands Heading Into Draft
Here's how the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth chart currently looks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 NFL Draft hoping to bolster this Super Bowl-worthy roster. It's clear Cleveland has the foundation to contend, and now it's about adding the extra couple of pieces that could really push this roster over the top.
One possible addition could come at wide receiver in this year's draft, as the Browns weigh the future of current WR3 Elijah Moore. It's also unclear how the newly acquired Jerry Jeudy will ultimately settle in, so the more talent GM Andrew Berry can bring in, the better.
Before Berry possibly makes a move for a wideout, here's how the current WR depth chart stands.
1. Amari Cooper
Cleveland's trade for Amari Cooper just continues to age like fine wine.
The former top-five pick is fresh on the heels of a career showing in 2023, recording a personal-best 1,250 receiving yards to go along with 72 receptions and 5 touchdowns. The fact his 17.2 yards per catch were also a career high show the soon-to-be 30-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Cooper accomplishing this amid the Browns' turmoil at quarterback last season makes it all that much more impressive, and only further solidifies him as one of the game's elite at his position.
With David Njoku ascending and Jeudy now in the fold, Cooper could put together another monster year as defenses have to spread themselves thin to cover this dangerous pass-catching corps.
2. Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy's arrival took the Dawg Pound by surprise this offseason, but he's exactly the kind of player that Berry likes to take chances on.
Unfortunately the Alabama alum has never reached the high expectations that were on him coming out of college, which has diminished his respect. Yet he's still a productive talent -- with campaigns of 950, 850 and 750 yards in four years -- that could take off now that he's out of a tumultuous situation in Denver.
Hopefully the move to Cleveland sees Jeudy return to his 2022 form, which featured career highs in receptions (67), yards (972) and TDs (6). Learning from a top wideout in Cooper could be exactly what Jeudy needs to unlock his full potential after a slower-than-expected start to his NFL tenure.
3. Elijah Moore
Moore was Berry's big-name WR trade addition last season, sending a second-rounder to acquire the speedy slot weapon. However, a quiet year has put firmly in chopping block territory if he doesn't prove he's a long-term piece for this contender.
The Ole Miss product managed only 59 receptions and 640 yards despite commanding a whopping 104 targets, the most he's ever seen in his career by far. Cleveland even tried to use Moore as a "wide back" a la Deebo Samuel, but his designed run plays often went nowhere and only caused anger among the fan base.
Maybe this was a case of a young player needing some time to settle in. But an average 541 yards over his first three seasons doesn't instill a ton of confidence Moore will suddenly ascend to new heights.
Perhaps the Jeudy trade lights a fire under Moore and he finally takes the big step forward everyone has been waiting for since he entered the league.
4. Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman was one of Berry's most recent attempts to add WR talent through the draft. Cleveland selected Tillman with the No. 74 overall pick last year, a notable investment in the Tennessee standout.
Tillman went on to enjoy somewhat of a role in this offense, as he ranked No. 5 in targets (44) among pass-catchers and third among the team's wideouts. The results (21 receptions, 224 yards, 0 TDs) weren't great, but it was positive to see Kevin Stefanski involve the rookie in his offense right away.
Now Tillman is one of the players who will fight to oust Moore as the WR3 long-term. He boasts great size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, which should help him make an impact; but with Cooper, Njoku and now Jeudy to compete with for red zone looks, it'll take significant work to stand out in this crowded pass-catching corps.
5. David Bell
David Bell, meanwhile, lagged behind in targets compared to Tillman but did find the end zone for the Browns last season. Three times, in fact, more than Moore's two scores.
Bell emerging as a scoring threat could aid him in seeing the field despite a crowded position. He's struggled to be used consistently since being taken in the third round of the 2022 draft, recording only 58 targets over two years.
Bell likely needs to take a step forward in 2024 for Cleveland to remain invested in his success. His 338 total yards in two seasons is easily replaceable, and there's no shortage of talented guys to look for scores instead.
6-8: The Rest
The Browns currently have three other wide receivers on their roster in James Proche II, Michael Woods II and Jaelon Darden, but there's no clear standout among this group.
Proche was added midway through last season to help in the punt return game as Donovan Peoples-Jones fell out of favor. The former Baltimore Raven went on to record 197 punt return yards in 10 games, but just five targets are a receiver.
Meanwhile, Darden saw just one appearance for Cleveland in 2023. He handled both kick and punt returns in Week 6, but reverted back to the practice squad after that.
Some fans might have forgotten about Woods, who was suspended for the end of the 2023 season (six games) due to violating the league's conduct policy. He didn't appear in any contests prior to that, with his last action coming during the 2022 campaign.
Given the signing of Nyheim Hines to transform the Browns' return game, both Proche and Darden are on the hot seat heading into training camp. Same for Woods following his suspension and lackluster results to this point.
It'd be no surprise if Cleveland drafts another wideout to bring up the quality of its back-end WR rotation.
In other Browns news: