Top WR Prospect Hints at Browns Visit in Instagram Post
The NFL Draft is approaching and prospects are making their way around the country. Who is in Ohio?
The NFL Draft is going to kick off on April 25th as teams will have the opportunity to upgrade their rosters with young and emerging prospects.
Cleveland's roster is one of the best in the league but they only own five total selections in the draft, including no first-round picks.
With that being said, they are still bringing in prospects for visits, and one WR teases at being in Ohio. Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin posted on his Instagram with his location revealing he's in Cleveland. This could mean he's in town for a visit.
The Browns improved their WR core when they acquired Jerry Jeudy to pair with Amari Cooper. The wide receiver room now features Cooper, Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman.
This is a solid group but Franklin could be a nice addition to the Dawg Pound. Cleveland's first draft selection is the 54th overall pick in the second round. That means they'll be in the range to potentially snag Franklin.
The California native stands at 6'3 and has outstanding deep speed to stretch the field. Franklin has strong hands and can do damage after the catch.
In his final two years at Oregon, he tallied 142 receptions for 2,274 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.
A potential trio of Cooper, Jeudy, and Franklin has the chance to be effective from Day 1.
