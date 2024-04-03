ESPN Makes Strange Pick for Browns in Latest Mock Draft
ESPN's Field Yates released a two-round mock but who does he have the Browns selecting?
The NFL Draft is only a few weeks away and teams are deep diving into their draft boards. The Browns have a stacked roster and head into the draft with just five selections, including no first-round picks.
Despite the Browns signing Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman to join Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford in the backfield, ESPN still listed this as a position of need.
ESPN's Field Yates dropped a two-round mock draft (subscription needed) but had the Browns taking the first RB of the draft in Trey Benson.
Browns news: Field Yates Has Cleveland Taking Trey Benson
This would certainly be a surprising selection based on how the Browns backfield is currently constructed. Yes, Chubb suffered a massive knee injury in 2023 and is heading into the final year of his deal but there are other capable options on the roster.
Ford, Foreman, and Hines provide the Browns with three quality ball carriers who can take the reigns while Chubb eases back into the rotation.
Benson does have great speed with a knack for forcing missed tackles in the open field. With all that being said, running back isn't a real need, since GM Andrew Berry has done such a good job bringing in solid playmakers to the backfield.
