Browns Receive Good News On Nick Chubb's Recovery
The Cleveland Browns recently got positive news regarding Nick Chubb's rehab.
The Cleveland Browns head into 2024 with one of the most complete teams in the NFL but they have some questions surrounding their best players.
Deshaun Watson is coming back from a shoulder injury while Nick Chubb is rehabbing his way back from a devastating knee injury.
GM Andrew Berry gave an update on Chubb's recovery and provided positive news regarding the 28-year-olds recovery.
Berry said he expects Chubb to start doing some load running this month as opposed to doing conditioning work. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added the next three months are crucial to see if Chubb will be available for the start of the season.
Chubb beginning to run is a major win in his rehab process. The former Georgia standout sustained a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus last season that caused him to undergo two surgeries on his left knee.
This is the same knee that Chubb injured in his collegiate career. In 2015, he tore his PCL, MCL, and LCL which almost derailed his career.
When healthy, the 2018 second-round pick is a bruising and dominating ball carrier.
In his six-year career, Chubb has 6,511 rushing yards, 1,011 receiving yards, and 52 total scores, including four straight seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards.
He's a top-notch playmaker and things are trending in the right direction for the upcoming season.
