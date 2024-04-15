3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice heading into the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and the Cleveland Browns have already had another big offseason. The Browns made a trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and gave him a new contract. They raised the floor at quarterback by bringing in Jameis Winston to back up Deshaun Watson. They fortified the defensive line once again with a variety of moves. They added some new playmakers at linebacker in Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
The Browns aren't messing around this offseason after winning 11 games last year. They obviously believe they can contend not only in the AFC North but the AFC as a whole after what we saw last season when the roster was battered and beaten, especially offensively.
But there are still players who could be on thin ice heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at a handful of them.
1. Elijah Moore, WR
Year one in Cleveland for Elijah Moore wasn't exactly what everyone had hoped for. Moore got off to a really slow start at the beginning of the regular season in Cleveland and that was particularly disappointing after all of the offseason hype. The Browns force-fed Moore the ball, and the results weren't exactly great.
He was targeted 104 times and caught 59 passes for 640 yards. It was bad enough that the Browns felt like they needed to trade for Jerry Jeudy and give him a long-term contract. They have one more year with Moore, but his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy depending on how the cards might fall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Browns could easily draft a replacement at some point on Day 2.