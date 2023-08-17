3 Browns Players Fighting for Their Jobs in Eagles Game
The Browns are currenly gearing up for their third game of the preseason as they face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday. Joint practices this week have been testy between these two sides, setting the stage for what could be an intense contest.
Hopefully that fighting spirit transfers over to a few Browns players whose rosters spots appear to be in jeopardy. With that in mind, here three contributors who need a strong game against the Eagles.
1. Joshua Dobbs
Joshua Dobbs entered Cleveland's second exhibition as the clear backup choice after sitting out the Hall of Fame game, but I don't think that's the case anymore.
The journeyman was given the most opportunities out of all of the team's QBs against Washington, yet he struggled mightily in his first preseason action. Dobbs managed to complete just eight of his 16 pass attempts versus the Commanders, posting a dismal 37.8 QB rating.
Dobbs' poor performance also included an inexcusable interception where he simply overthrew an open reciever.
Despite gettig a team-high 16 pass attempts to show his stuff, Dobbs was actually outpaced in yards (77) by both backups behind him on the depth chart. Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished with 102 yards on 9-of-10 passing, while Kellen Mond notched 79 yards on a 7-for-12 showing.
Yard totals in a preseason game aren't the end of the world, but Dobbs is supposed to be the main backup. He should've impressed considering the wealth of playing time he got. Instead, it was the players behind him on the depth chart that garnered praise for leading touchdown drives (which the veteran did not).
DTR's emergence is especially concerning for Dobbs' job security. Cleveland has no loyalty to Dobbs simply because he was with the team previously; Kevin Stefanski and co. will pick the best man for the job. In live game situations, Dobbs hasn't gotten it done so far, while the rookie has.
The pressure on Dobbs isn't going away as DTR continues to look like a legitimate QB2 option. A great showing against a staunch Eagles defense is what Dobbs needs to pull ahead in this race again.