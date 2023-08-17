3 Browns Players Fighting for Their Jobs in Eagles Game
3. John Kelly
Cleveland's running back depth is one of the most important areas this team needs to evaluate in the preseason. With top names recently being scooped up, I think the Browns will take an even closer at their current RB corps and determine if they should act before it's too late.
One player who could be on the chopping block to make room for someone else is John Kelly. While he has the advantage of familiarity with the system, he's coming off of a very disappointing second preseason game that saw him post just six yards on six attempts.
With Jerome Ford currenly nursing a hip injury, it's created an opportunity for the other backups like Kelly to make a case for RB2. However, it's fellow RB Demetric Felton who's taken advantage of this, and his ability to also return kicks boosts his chances of making the roster.
There's several intriguing names still on the market as well, with the likes of Darrel Henderson Jr. and J.D. McKissic being unsigned so far. If Cleveland wants to truly get the most out of its mostly unproven RB room, adding one of those players to the mix makes a ton of sense.
The deck seems stacked against Kelly at the moment. He'll need a noteworthy performance on Thursday to ensure he sticks around for the preseason finale.
