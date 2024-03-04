3 Browns Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Could the Browns land some new starters in the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jedrick Wills, DT
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 campaign with Jedrick Wills, Jr. as their starter at left tackle. The Browns picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal ahead of the 2023 season, despite some struggles that the former first-round pick was already trying to fight through.
He continued to have those same issues and 2023, especially when it came to run blocking. He also found himself battling nagging injuries, which has been a recurring theme for him throughout his career. Wills ended up ending the season on IR, and the Browns struggled to replace him with James Hudson and Geron Christian each getting a shot.
With his contract fully guaranteed, Wills isn't going anywhere this season. But that doesn't mean the Browns are going to look for someone who might be able to push, or even replace them. So far they haven't been linked to very many offensive tackles in the upcoming NFL draft, but they did meet with Patrick Paul from Houston during the combine.
That proves they're willing to at least kick the tires on someone who can take over.
To be fair to Wills, he had shown improvement before his latest injury. Even so, there's a lot of growth needed in order for him to keep his job full-time. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pushed by a rookie.