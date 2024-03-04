3 Browns Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Could the Browns land some new starters in the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, WR
Added in a trade with the New York Jets last season, Elijah Moore wound up having a solid campaign with Cleveland. He finished with 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland was hoping for more explosive plays from Moore — who averaged just 10.8 yards per catch and struggled to get into the end zone — but some of the issues centered around the quarterback concerns they had.
Deshaun Watson returning to health is expected to help Moore put up even better numbers in 2024 but he might also be relegated to the WR3 position.
After starting 12 of 17 games in 2023, Moore could find himself moving to the slot more often — which was the plan early in the season when Donovan Peoples-Jones was healthy. This isn't a demotion but rather moving Moore to where he can be better utilized.
So far, the Browns seem set on adding another wide receiver. While at the combine, they met with Troy Franklin, Jermaine Burton, Malik Washington, and Xavier Worthy. All these players have speed on their side and some — such as Franklin — offer more height which could lead to them playing on the outside.
Again, Moore should remain a focal point in the offense. He just might not be listed as a starter once the draft is done.