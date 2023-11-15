Browns Plan Stunning Quarterback Shakeup in Week 11 Following Deshaun Watson Injury
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly shaking up their quarterback plans in Week 11 with Deshaun Watson sidelined.
The Cleveland Browns' season just got thrown for a serious loop after learning Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the year with a shoulder fracture.
Attention has immediately turned to the team's backup quarterback situation, with P.J. Walker as the presumed first in line to start and Dorian Thompson-Robinson serving as his QB2.
However, it turns out Cleveland is planning a major shakeup after the Watson news.
Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz says it'll be Thompson-Robinson starting on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers "barring a last-minute change of heart." The veteran Walker, meanwhile, will be QB2.
This is a somewhat unexpected development considering Walker started the last two times Watson was unable to play, and he also stepped in for the starter when he was removed early in Week 7.
Walker's play has been far from impressive, though, with the team seemingly winning despite his performance. He's recorded just 1 touchdown pass across three lengthy appearances while recording seven total turnovers (5 interceptions, 2 fumbles) during that time.
The rookie wasn't any better in his lone start of the year, tossing three INTs against the Baltimore Ravens, but he also got the nod on incredibly short notice. With a full week to prepare as the starter this time, perhaps the preason playmaking we saw from Thompson-Robinson will return.
