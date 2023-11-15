Browns GM Teases QB Plans After Deshaun Watson Injury
What will they do now?
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns received a major gut punch on Wednesday when they learned that Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season, as he requires surgery to address a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.
While this is obviously terrible news for the Browns, they can't dwell on their bad fortune for too long. They have a big divisional game coming up against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week and need to bear down if they want to make the playoffs.
Many Cleveland fans are wondering how GM Andrew Berry will address Watson's absence, and he provided a hint of his potential plans on Wednesday.
Browns Quarterback News
Berry said that the Browns will add a third quarterback at some point, which is not surprising. The team currently has two quarterbacks in P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson but needs a third in case both of them get injured or ejected.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, the pickings are pretty slim at this stage of the season. The trade deadline has already passed, and the Browns opted to stand pat rather than acquire someone like Joshua Dobbs or Jacoby Brissett. At this point, their only option is signing a free agent.
Time will tell who Berry ends up targeting for the QB3 spot on the depth chart. He needs to add someone soon, however. If Cleveland wants to make the postseason, it must add depth at the NFL's most critical position.
