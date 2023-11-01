Browns' Trade Offer for Jacoby Brissett at Deadline Revealed
The Cleveland Browns reportedly attempted to secure Washington Commanders' Jacoby Brisett as a backup quarterback. The trade didn't materialize, leaving many to wonder what went wrong.
Many theorized the Cleveland Browns would consider reuniting with a former quarterback at the trade deadline amid Deshaun Waton's injury. That actually did turn out to be the case, as Cleveland reportedly targeted former backup and current Washington Commanders QB Jacoby Brisett on Tuesday.
However, a deal never came to fruition. While we'll never know exactly why, price was likely a deciding factor.
JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported Cleveland's "best" offer to Washington was a sixth-round pick in exchange for Brissett.
While by no means a mind-blowing offer, it's in line with the going rate for backups. Ex-Brown Joshua Dobbs was dealt, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday for a 2024 sixth-rounder. After the preseason, Cleveland also sent Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-rounder.
Perhaps Andrew Berry was playing a little bit of hardball, but he didn't need to be overly desperate. A backup upgrade surely would've been nice, yet there's a case it wasn't an absolute must, especially if he has knowledge Watson will be back sooner than later.
There's also a chance the Commanders had an unrealistic asking price for the veteran QB. NFL insider Albert Breer said Washington was seeking a Day 2 pick.
A second- or third-round selection is incredibly steep for a guy who might only make a handful of starts down the stretch.
Berry would've been more aggressive if he felt backup was a bigger need. Considering he stood firm on his offer and didn't cave, that shows some confidence in rolling the dice on Walker during the second half of the season.
Now we'll wait and see if Berry's gamble on the former XFL standout pays off.
