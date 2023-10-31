Shocking Browns QB Trade Rumor Emerges Morning of Deadline
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback position has been a mess all season, and a mixture of injuries and poor play has the team seriously considering a massive move ahead of the trade deadline.
Cleveland Browns fans are anxious to see what needs the team addresses by Tuesday's trade deadline. One position group where a move may be made is at quarterback with Deshaun Watson perpetually week-to-week and P.J. Walker mostly struggling in relief as the starter.
While many think Cleveland should go after Joshua Dobbs, it turns out they're targeting another ex-Brown ahead of the deadline.
JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports he's "been told Cleveland chasing [Jacoby] Brissett is real." Finlay added a trade would be "complex" since Brissett acts as his own representation.
This news is a surprise on several levels. The fact the Browns are going after a starting-caliber backup seems to indicate Watson isn't getting better. It also shows the team isn't incredibly confident in Walker remaining as starter.
This isn't the reunion most fans were anticipating considering Dobbs has been the primary focus, but a Brissett move makes a ton of sense. He filled in admirably during Watson's suspension in 2022, throwing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions across 11 starts.
Brissett is the picture-perfect backup for a contender. He can hold his own, as evidenced by his performance last year in Cleveland, while not costing the team games. That's the exact kind of player the Browns need to steer the ship right now while they await Watson's return.
Even with arguably the league's best defense, Walker's turnover struggles and inability to make a ton of plays severely limits this team's potential. This team has what it takes to be a legitimate contender, but continuing to trot Walker out will put any playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.
Hopefully the opportunity to immediately step back into a starting role, especially in a familiar environment, will make Brissett motivated to push a deal through.
