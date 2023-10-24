3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded at the Deadline
The Browns will be buyers at the trade deadline, but these guys could still be on their way out of Cleveland.
With Andrew Berry at the helm, Cleveland Browns fans know this team is always going to be active on the trade market. And with so much uncertainty still swirling around this season after a 4-2 start, the trade deadline could be huge for the Browns in 2023.
Of course, for as important as identifying the right trade targets is, there's also the other side of trades. You need to give something up.
Here are the Browns most likely to be on their way out of Cleveland at the deadline.
1. Donovan Peoples-Jones
Wide receiver is a bit of a position of need for the Browns, but it's also a position with the most likely trade candidate on the team.
Donovan Peoples-Jones may well be on the trade block, and it's not hard to see why.
DPJ’s breakout over the last couple of years left him showing plenty of promise, but we’re now six games into the 2023 season and the fourth-year pro hasn’t even reached 100 yards total, let alone in a single contest. It’s not only production, either. He’s only managed to earn 18 targets despite playing 83% of the available offensive snaps.
The Browns haven’t been the most pass-happy team in the league, but that doesn’t explain the low number. Those 18 targets rank just fifth on the team for the season, and his 8 offensive touches rank ninth.
The promise he showed in recent years will leave some teams interested in giving him a shot, and at this point it's clear that DPJ isn't going to be a serious contributor in the Browns' offense this season. Adding in that this is the final year on his contract makes moving him for whatever we can get a no-brainer.