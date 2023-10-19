7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is here, meaning this year's Oct. 31 trade deadline is right around the corner. One team that football enthusiasts will have an eye on over the coming days is the Cleveland Browns, who are back in the playoff hunt after a win over the San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 3-2.
Cleveland has over $35.6 million in cap space to work with (per Spotrac), meaning the door is open for general manager Andrew Berry to wheel and deal before Halloween. He has plenty of space to bolster the roster and, fortunately, there isn't a shortage of available deals floating around.
Keeping that in mind, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns before the NFL trade deadline.
1. Hunter Renfrow
Outside of Amari Cooper, the Browns' wide receiver group has been extremely underwhelming. The WR room needs reinforcements to help turn the passing game around, making Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow a viable target.
Renfrow is a veteran wideout with over 2,600 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over 62 career games. However, despite all that he's accomplished, he's seen his role diminished in Josh McDaniels' offense, resulting in the 27-year-old becoming a popular name in trade circles.
With the Browns' lack of productive wideouts, Renfrow could easily find a spot in Cleveland's offense. Sure, his six catches for 59 yards this season aren't exactly impressive, but he's only two years removed from being a 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl receiver.
Joining the Browns would also reunite Renfrow with former Clemson teammate Deshaun Watson.
Renfrow was productive across two seasons with Watson throwing him the ball, hauling in 77 catches for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns. Perhaps the duo could rekindle some college magic to help take Cleveland's passing game to the next level.