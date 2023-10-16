4 studs (& 1 dud) from Cleveland Browns Week 6 win vs. 49ers
The Cleveland Browns pull off a surprising victory against the 49ers in Week 6, thanks to stellar performances from key players and a dominant secondary
The Cleveland Browns came away with a stunner of a victory in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal as time expired, which really rewarded the Cleveland Browns for an incredible Sunday coming off of their bye week. The Browns have now beaten what many believe to be the best team in the NFL.
Quarterback PJ Walker deserves kudos for the job he did stepping in after the Browns essentially burned a game before the bye week with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the starting lineup. Walker doesn't have a ton of experience, but he has a lot more experience than DTR and it showed against a really good team.
Let's break down some of the biggest studs in this game for the Browns, and there won't be many duds because this is an absolutely massive win for Cleveland and the vibes are positive.
Stud: Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper had an outstanding game for the Cleveland Browns against the San Francisco 49ers, including a handful of jaw-dropping plays.
If you want to beat a team like the San Francisco 49ers with as good of a defense as they have, you absolutely need your best playmakers to come up with these kinds of plays. Amari Cooper is the definition of a pro and came up big for Cleveland in huge spots. With the Browns down 10-0 early, Cooper put them in position to score. On a key 3rd down late in the game, he makes a huge catch down the sideline to get them in scoring range.
He finished with 108 yards on four catches on the day and was arguably the biggest difference maker offensively for either team.