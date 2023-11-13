Browns vs. Steelers Opening Odds Predict Tight Rematch in Week 11
The opening odds for the Cleveland Browns' Week 11 rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers predict a tight contest.
The Cleveland Browns earned potentially their best win of the season in Week 10 versus the Baltimore Ravens. The incredible comeback effort showed how bought-in this team is to be fighting alongside each other until the final whistle blows.
The Browns won't get a chance to catch its breath this week, however, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town. Both teams own 6-3 records and are only half a game behind the Ravens in the AFC North, making this a huge matchup, especially with postseason tiebreakers at stake.
Oddsmakers like Cleveland's chances in this game, though it likely won't be easy.
Browns vs Steelers Opening Odds
As of Monday afternoon, BetMGM lists the Browns as 4-point favorites over the Steelers ahead of Sunday's showdown. Cleveland is also -200 on the moneyline compared to +165 for Pittsburgh.
These odds aren't a big surprise. Many expect these teams to fight and claw their way toward a win, just like they have all season. That being said, the Browns' superior talent should be enough to down Mike Tomlin's squad, which hasn't played as well as their record suggests.
Pittsburgh owns one of the league's least impressive offenses, managing the fifth-fewest total yards per game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to underwhelm under center, and he's currently in the middle of a major down stretch, throwing for just 1 touchdown over the last four games combined and going over 200 yards in just one contest during this same stretch.
That's incredibly bad news for the Steelers with Cleveland's playmaking defense up next. Jim Schwartz's unit just gave MVP contender Lamar Jackson plenty of troubles on Sunday, holding him to a dismal 13-of-23 performance with 2 interceptions (including a pick-six).
Though Deshaun Watson is still settling in and dealing with another injury, leading a game-winning drive to defeat Baltimore is sure to give him plenty of positive momentum. A date with Pittsburgh's defense -- which has allowed the fifth-most yards per game to opponents -- should certainly help him have another nice day.
The Browns should win this game, and I think the Steelers' lackluster offense will allow Cleveland to cover as well.
