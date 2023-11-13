Kareem Hunt Roasts Ravens Defender After Browns' Week 10 Win
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt used a Baltimore Ravens defender's words against him after their Week 10 clash.
The Cleveland Browns are riding high after their comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. Most outsiders didn't think Cleveland would have enough to get it done on Sunday, and that stance even resonated in Baltimore's locker room, with linebacker Roquan Smith vowing to beat the Browns' "tails in front of their wife and kids."
Smith ended up on the losing end of this affair, however, and running back Kareem Hunt made sure to rub it in after the game.
Hunt went live on Instagram following the rousing win at home, and decided to use Smith's own words against him. He repeated the "in front of their wife and kids" comment to make sure the Baltimore veteran doesn't forget about the big game he was talking before this showdown.
It's clear a win of this magnitude certainly isn't lost on Cleveland's locker room. They diminished the Ravens' case as the best team in the AFC North with this victory, and showed they're fully capable of beating Baltimore when healthy at quarterback.
This is the type of performance that could galvanize Kevin Stefanski's group for a strong performance in the second half of the season. They know they have what it takes to hang with the league's top contenders, which makes this team even more dangerous down the stretch.
Ranking just outside the top 10 in easiest remaining strength of schedule, Cleveland is primed to finish the 2023 campaign strong after Sunday's win.
