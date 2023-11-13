3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 10 Win Over Ravens
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a huge comeback win and these players stood out as studs and duds in the Week 10 victory.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 10 was a crucial one for the Cleveland Browns as they faced the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. A win would move them to 6-3 and put them just a half-game behind the Ravens. A loss would have been devastating since it would have dropped their division record to 1-3.
This one started out about as poorly as it could with Deshaun Watson throwing a pick-six on his first pass of the game. The Browns continued to struggle and were behind by two scores for the majority of the game. They didn't give up though, and before long, they were in position to pull off an upset.
That's exactly what happened as a last-second field goal shocked the home crowd. Cleveland has now won four of its past five games and has to be feeling great with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town next.
Before we look ahead to that one, let's take some time to point out a few studs and duds from Week 10.
Stud: Myles Garrett, EDGE
We need to give a shout-out to Dustin Hopkins for shaking off a missed extra point and drilling a game-winning 40-yarder. But he wouldn't have gotten that chance if not for the way the defense played at the end of the game. While Baltimore did score a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, the Browns' defense made stops when it had to.
That included Myles Garrett coming in and delivering a couple of sacks in a row. The No. 1 pick from 2017 was a thorn in the side of the Ravens' offensive line and put pressure on Lamar Jackson all day. He even recorded a half-sack with Jeremiah Owuse-Koramoah and then got another on the very next snap.
Cleveland turned the ball right back over when James Proche II muffed the punt, but Garrett still gave his team a lot of momentum on these plays. He also made an underrated play on Baltimore's last offensive snap. Facing a third-and-14, Jackson scrambled for 7 yards but Garrett and Za'Darius Smith chased him down and made sure there were no heroics from the former MVP.
Garrett is having the best season of his career, which is saying something. He's been a star for years but already has 11 sacks on the season now. If the Browns keep winning, he should be one of the favorites for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.