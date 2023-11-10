3 Bold Browns vs Ravens Predictions for Week 10
The Browns are out for revenge against the Ravens, and these bold predictions would have the matchup looking very different this time around.
The AFC North is more competitive than ever in 2023, and Week 10 brings what could prove to be one of the Cleveland Browns' most important games of the season: a matchup with the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.
The Browns are worryingly banged up heading into this matchup, but optimism is sitll high among fans in Cleveland, and this is going to be a hard-fought battle one way or another.
Anything can happen in a tense rivalry game like this one, and here are some bold predictions that Browns fans and bettors should look out for in Week 10.
Browns vs. Ravens Bold Predictions
1. Elijah Moore Leads the Browns in Receiving
It's hard not to start with the Browns' offensive line injuries when thinking about this matchup.
Jedrick Wills Jr. is out and Dawand Jones is questionable. That means the Browns could be without their three top tackles (Jack Conklin is also obviously still out). That's a worrying place to be against any opponent, but a matchup with a dangerous Ravens' pass-rush only makes things worse.
James Hudson and Geron Christian starting at the two tackle spots could be a nightmare, epsecially with Deshaun Watson still banged up.
Watson's going to have no time to sit in the pocket, and with his shoulder injury, he may be more hesitant than usual to start moving around and scrambling. That means we shouldn't expect any real downfield passing attack from the Browns.
That means we should see Elijah Moore, not Amari Cooper, lead the team in receiving.
Cooper has been terrific this season, leading the team in receiving by a big margin, but he’s been doing it on almost exclusively deep passes. His average depth of target (ADoT) is 15.5 yards, and even if we just look at receptions, his average catch is coming 14.5 yards downfield.
Moore, in comparison, has made his catches an average of 5.8 yards downfield with an 8.3-yard ADoT. In other words, Moore's working underneath while Coop works downfield.
Without time to get the ball to Cooper on those deep routes, it's Moore's quick-hitters that will be the engine that drives the offense.
DraftKings Sportsbook has a big discrepancy in Cooper and Moore's receiving totals though. Moore needs just 34 yards to hit the over on his receiving line, while Cooper's is set at a much loftier 53.5.