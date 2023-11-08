Dawand Jones Injury Update Could Spell Disaster for Browns
The latest injury update on right tackle Dawand Jones could spell disaster for the Cleveland Browns.
While the Cleveland Browns cruised to a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing. Several members of the offensive line were forced to leave the game, including stud rookie right tackle Dawand Jones, who departed with an apparent lower-leg issue before returning.
The latest update on Jones to begin Week 10 preparations could spell disaster for the offense this coming Sunday.
Browns News: Dawand Jones Injury Update
Jones officially did not practice on Wednesday following the Cardinals game. This news arrives on the heels of starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. being placed on the injured reserve list after hurting his MCL in Week 9.
While it's still early, it's obvious Jones is ailing. He's not only battling through the shoulder ailment he picked up earlier this season, but now a knee injury according to the team, too. It's no surprise he wasn't able to participate in the first session of the week.
This prompts serious concerns about the O-line for this Sunday, though. The team could be down both starting tackles, leaving Deshaun Watson -- who's had his own shoulder problem for most of the season -- without two of his top protectors.
This news on the offensive line could not have come at a worse time with the Baltimore Ravens up next. Baltimore already had success getting to the quarterback when these teams previously faced off in Week 3, as Ravens defenders racked up 4.0 sacks and 8 QB hits, leading to a nightmare of a day for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
There is at least a chance Cleveland is forced to turn to backup James Hudson III and Geron Christian, who was just promoted from the practice squad, as its starting tackles on Sunday. That's far from ideal considering the division and playoff seeding stakes on the line.
Hopefully Jones' Wednesday absence is just precautionary and he's able to log a limited practice on Thursday.
