Browns Get Reassuring Deshaun Watson Injury Update After Big Win
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns are riding high after their thrilling 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. The Browns stormed back from an early 17-3 deficit on the road, edging their division rivals with a last-second field goal.
Not surprisingly, Deshaun Watson was at the center of Cleveland's comeback. He was close to perfect in the second half, completing all 14 of his pass attempts for 134 yards and getting the Browns into field goal range at the end of the game.
Cleveland fans did get a brief scare when Watson appeared at his postgame interview wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Fortunately, he provided a reassuring status update for the Browns faithful.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
When asked about his walking boot, Watson told reporters that he'll "be fine" and expects to play in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is obviously good news for Cleveland, especially after Watson's stellar performance on Sunday. Watson has already missed 3 games this season due to a shoulder injury (which he finally seems to be over), so a new injury popping up is the last thing this team needs.
Fortunately, it sounds like Watson's injury isn't too serious and shouldn't affect him much this week. He may see his practice reps scaled back to prevent him from aggravating the injury during the week, but he should be good to go as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.
Browns fans will want to keep an eye on his status in case anything changes, but we're already used to that after closely following Watson's shoulder injury for most of the season.
Think Watson and the Browns can win another divisional game this week? Make sure to back them at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can snag $150 in bonus bets at FD if they sign up through the link below and their first $5 moneyline wager wins. That's one amazing value, but it won't be around long, so act now!
In other Browns news: